Raiders Coach Bisaccia on Ruggs

After the arrest of wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III for a felony driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, the Las Vegas Raiders released Ruggs.

However, the media availability on Wednesday began by addressing Ruggs situation.

"First of all, we want to express our sincere condolences to the victim's family,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said.

“A person lost their life yesterday (Tuesday) morning and we think it's important to keep the focus on that as we talk about this tragic event. We're deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim's family.

“That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that. His terrible lapse in judgment of the most horrific kind, it's something that he will have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life."

Bisaccia made it clear he had a tough time finding out the news himself and says there are two “separate entities”: Ruggs the football player and Ruggs the person.

"To be perfectly frank, I don't really know if I can put into words the emotional feelings that certainly I went through, and certainly I can't speak for our players or our coaches, or our owner or our organization,” Bisaccia said.

“I just know that for me as a parent and a person who cares about young people and that deals with young people every day, I really don't know if I can quantify what the emotions are. ... I think there [are] two separate entities: There is Henry Ruggs the football player, who is no longer a part of the Raiders, and then Henry Ruggs the person, who is certainly going through what he is going through and is going to have the pay the consequences for the actions."

As for dealing with the situation as a team, Bisaccia says there is, “no blueprint” for this sort of situation.

"There is no blueprint for this,” Bisaccia said. “There is no handbook that they give you for the obstacles that you occur, whether you're a parent, whether you're a teacher ... I just think we all lean on each other in there and there [are] a lot of other coaches on the staff that have a lot of experiences.

“We have players that have gone through other things, so I think we've done a good job of communicating with each other. We've tried to give the best resources that we have to our players within (Director of Player Engagement) Montelle [Sanders] and (Team Clinician) Jean [Fajardo] and people in their department, and then certainly, what we've done as coaches."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter