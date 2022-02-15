Skip to main content
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona State Sun Devils

Antonio Pierce Hired as Raiders Next Linebackers Coach

Antonio Pierce has been named as the next linebackers coach for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders have hired another person on their new staff.

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce has been hired as the next linebackers coach for the Silver and Black.

The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo.

Pierce’s coaching career dates back to 2014 when he served as the head coach at Long Beach Poly. He ended his tenure there in 2017 and became the linebackers coach at Arizona State.

From there, Pierce became the associate and co-defensive coordinator alongside former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Read More

This past season, Pierce served as the sole defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

He will come to Las Vegas to work under former New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Prior to his coaching career, he played with Washington for four seasons. He was an undrafted free agent in 2001. Then, he played five seasons with the Giants, winning a Super Bowl and Pro Bowl.

Welcome to sin city coach.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_15812469_168390101_lowres
News

Antonio Pierce Hired as Raiders Next Linebackers Coach

just now
USATSI_17022238_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Cory Littleton

16 hours ago
56b86a2df5784e67acc3362f94cdf779
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Badgers

16 hours ago
USATSI_17511400_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Set to Commit to QB Derek Carr via Extension

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17381077_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Draft Prospect: Malik Willis

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_9548116_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Hiring Mick Lombardi as Offensive Coordinator

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17659418_168390101_lowres
News

Richard Seymour Talks Hall of Fame Selection

Feb 12, 2022
martin emerson MISS ST
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Martin Emerson, Miss State

Feb 12, 2022