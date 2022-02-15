Antonio Pierce Hired as Raiders Next Linebackers Coach

Antonio Pierce has been named as the next linebackers coach for the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders have hired another person on their new staff.

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce has been hired as the next linebackers coach for the Silver and Black.

The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo.

Pierce’s coaching career dates back to 2014 when he served as the head coach at Long Beach Poly. He ended his tenure there in 2017 and became the linebackers coach at Arizona State.

From there, Pierce became the associate and co-defensive coordinator alongside former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

This past season, Pierce served as the sole defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

He will come to Las Vegas to work under former New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Prior to his coaching career, he played with Washington for four seasons. He was an undrafted free agent in 2001. Then, he played five seasons with the Giants, winning a Super Bowl and Pro Bowl.

Welcome to sin city coach.

