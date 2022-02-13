Raiders Hiring Mick Lombardi as Offensive Coordinator

The Raiders are continuing to build their staff as they hire Mick Lombardi as their next offensive coordinator.

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is bringing yet another former New England Patriots assistant with him to sin city.

Mick Lombardi has been named as the new offensive coordinator for the Raiders.

Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Lombardi comes to Las Vegas after spending the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Patriots. Prior to that role, he served as their quarterback’s coach.

He also brings experience with time being spent with both the 49ers and the Jets.

Alongside Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo has also been hired by the Raiders as an offensive line coach. He served in the same role with the Patriots.

Lombardi, Bricillo, welcome to Raider Nation.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin