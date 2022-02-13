Skip to main content
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots

Raiders Hiring Mick Lombardi as Offensive Coordinator

The Raiders are continuing to build their staff as they hire Mick Lombardi as their next offensive coordinator.

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is bringing yet another former New England Patriots assistant with him to sin city.

Mick Lombardi has been named as the new offensive coordinator for the Raiders.

Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Lombardi comes to Las Vegas after spending the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Patriots. Prior to that role, he served as their quarterback’s coach.

Read More

He also brings experience with time being spent with both the 49ers and the Jets.

Alongside Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo has also been hired by the Raiders as an offensive line coach. He served in the same role with the Patriots.

Lombardi, Bricillo, welcome to Raider Nation.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_9548116_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Hiring Mick Lombardi as Offensive Coordinator

just now
Rod Martin, Super Bowl Interception
The Black Hole+

LB Martin Was a Raiders Super Bowl Hero--Twice

4 hours ago
Henry Lawrence
The Black Hole+

Raiders Had a "Killer" on the O-Line

4 hours ago
USATSI_17659418_168390101_lowres
News

Richard Seymour Talks Hall of Fame Selection

8 hours ago
martin emerson MISS ST
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Martin Emerson, Miss State

9 hours ago
kyler gordon WASH
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kyler Gordon, Washington Huskies

17 hours ago
USATSI_16836615_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Parting Ways with A.D of Player Personnel Trey Scott

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17512265_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Bryan Edwards

Feb 12, 2022