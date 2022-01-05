Raiders Hopeful Tight End Darren Waller Active on Sunday

The return of tight end Darren Waller would add a big threat for the Silver and Black offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff hopes lie in the hands of a Sunday night showdown against AFC rival Los Angeles Chargers.

The Silver and Black want as many weapons as possible on their squad.

A major player who might be activated this week is tight end Darren Waller, who has missed the past five games with back and knee injuries combined with entering COVID-19 protocols last week.

Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia is hopeful Waller will be active on Sunday.

“We were hoping to have him back in the walkthrough practice of Wednesday last week, so we are even more anticipating that we have a chance to get him back for this week,” Bisaccia said via Vic Tafur.

“Hopefully if we get him in Wednesday’s practice, he feels a little bit better about how it feels when he moves around, then we’ll be really excited about what Thursday and Friday could possibly look like.”

Waller would be a big weapon returning for the Raiders. He has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

