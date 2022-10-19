Previewing the Houston Texans Offense

There was a time where the Houston Texans could trot out talents like receivers Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins.

Texans fans likely miss those kind of players a lot these days, as the Texans offense in 2022 is one of the worst in the NFL.

They rank 26th in points scored and 30th in total yards per game, not scoring more than 24 points in a game this season.

They just don't have much skill talent to speak of, something that hasn't helped quarterback Davis Mills.

The second-year QB has shown enough talent to carve out a place for himself in the league, but he's probably not the Texans long-term solution at the position.

Mills has completed around 63 percent of his passes for just 1,048 passing yards and only five touchdowns to four interceptions.

They may have found a keeper at running back in rookie Dameon Pierce, who's only got better as the season has went along.

He's had a rushing touchdown in three straight games, and had 131 rushing yards in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Outside of Pierce, though, the Texans remaining skill talent hasn't anywhere near as consistent.

Veteran wideout Brandin Cooks looks like he could be cooked, averaging only 9.8 yards per catch and on pace for his worst season since 2019.

Nico Collins is the only other notable receiver to speak of, serving as a deep threat while averaging 18.1 YPC.

As for the Texans offensive line, the one blue-chip talent they have is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is Pro Football Focus's fourth-highest grade tackle this year.

