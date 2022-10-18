Previewing the Houston Texans

Not very many people would have thought the Las Vegas Raiders would end up being 1-4 after five games.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, don't offer any surprise being among the worst teams in NFL this season.

Having only nine wins in the last two-plus years, counting the beginning of this season, the Texans have been firmly stuck in the doldrums of the league.

It's not shocking necessarily when you look at the coaching and front-office upheaval that the Texans have put themselves through in recent years.

New head coach Lovie Smith has been tasked with picking up the pieces, and while they're still a one-win team, Smith has them playing competitive.

Four of the five games the Texans have played have finished within one score, showing Houston won't get bowled over despite whatever talent deficiencies may exist.

There is some talent to be found on a defense that has managed to rank 13th in the NFL in points allowed.

The Texans do give up a lot of yards both in the air and on the ground, but they're stingy inside the 20-yard line, with the NFL's fourth-best red zone defense.

Slot cornerback Desmond King has a history of good play, and safety Jalen Pitre and corner Derek Stingley Jr. have already shown potential as rookies.

On the other side of the ball , there hasn't been much in the way of explosive offense, but that doesn't mean there aren't players to account for.

Running back Dameon Pierce is eighth in the league and leads all rookies with 412 rushing yards, and has had 20 or more carries in two of his last three games.

