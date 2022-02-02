Howie Long: “McDaniels is the Right Hire for the Raiders”

Sports analyst Howie Long says that the, "Josh McDaniels is the right hire for the Raiders."

With the news that Josh McDaniels has been hired as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, analysts are now giving their opinions on the hire.

Appearing on The Herd, Howie Long believes McDaniels is the right person for the Silver and Black head coaching job.

“I think Josh McDaniels is the right hire for the Raiders right now,” Long said on The Herd. “I think people were overly critical of his time in Denver.”

“He tried to do too much.”

Long added that the experience McDaniels brings with him from the New England Patriots will be a huge plus for the Raiders.

“I think taking his personnel back from New England is a big key,” Long said. “It allows him to function and focus on the things that are important and not only an offensive coach coming in but a guy who’s been under Bill Belichick in New England all of these years… just sitting in the meeting room, situational football… that’s exciting for Derek Carr because I think the offense will fit him and I think he’ll take his game to another level.”

As to where to improve the offense, Long says the offensive line needs dire help.

“The offensive line was a real trouble this year… I think they have to address the offensive line.”

