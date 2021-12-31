Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts

    The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to Indianapolis for the first game of 2022.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: FOX

    Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

    Kick-Off: 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM ET

    FOX is the host of Sunday’s game. You can catch Sunday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Sunday’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

