Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals

How to Watch Wildcard: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

How to watch the Wildcard game between the Raiders and Bengals.

The Las Vegas Raiders start their postseason journey against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wildcard.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: NBC

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM ET

NBC is the host of Saturday’s Wildcard game. The Wildcard game can be watched on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Read More

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio stations for all Raiders games.

Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Saturday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

