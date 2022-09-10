Skip to main content

How to Watch Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The Silver and Black travel to the West Coast to kick off their 2022 season.
  Author:
  Publish date:

The 2022 regular season is finally underway this weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to division rival Los Angeles Chargers to kick off their 2022 campaign.

It’ll also mark the first regular season game under the Josh McDaniels era.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PDT / 4:25 PM EDT

CBS is the host of tomorrow’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch Friday’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

