How to Watch Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are back home tomorrow, hosting division rival Denver Broncos.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: CBS

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 1:25 PM PDT / 4:25 PM EDT

CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tomorrow’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

Jason Horowitz replaces Brent Musburger in the booth for play-by-play beginning this season. Horowitz most recently called Army Football games for CBS Sports Network and covered both Westwood One’s NCAA Football and Basketball coverage for the past 13 years. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the third season running.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Sunday’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

