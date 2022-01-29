Hunter Renfrow Joining the 2022 Pro Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will be serving as a Pro Bowl alternate, per MGC Sports. It is his first Pro Bowl selection.

The third-year pro had his best season yet, as he was asked to step into a more prioritized role among his fellow receivers after the release of Henry Ruggs III. Renfrow recorded 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 103 receptions for the season.

According to PFF Fantasy Football, Renfrow was the only WR with a catch rate above 80 percent this season (minimum 80-plus targets).

The WR will join fellow Raiders Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman, and A.J. Cole at the Pro Bowl, all of whom were also selected to their first Pro Bowl.

Renfrow would likely replace either Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase in the game, considering one of the two receivers will be playing in the Super Bowl.

The Clemson product will be making history as a replacement as well. Renfrow is the first-ever Burlsworth Trophy winner to be selected to the Pro Bowl. The award is given annually to the nation's most outstanding college football player in America who started his career as a walk-on.

The Pro Bowl is set to begin at 3 p.m. EST on Feb. 6.

