Colts X-Factors Against Raiders

These will be the X-factors that could flip the game for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders

Playoff implications are going to be heavy when the Indianapolis Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Just like with the Raiders, it makes the presence of potential X-factors in this game just that much more important for the Colts.

Who'll be at quarterback?

Maybe the biggest unknown for the game currently is whether Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be available.

Wentz was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and if he shows he's asymptomatic by Saturday, then he will start.

If Wentz doesn't play, then it looks like the job will fall to rookie backup Sam Ehlinger to help the Colts hang on to a wildcard spot.

If he does start, Ehlinger would be the third backup quarterback in a row that the Raiders defense has faced, and so far they're been able to take advantage of those matchups.

Even with an offense led by running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts can't afford to be one-dimensional in an important game.

Performance of their pass defense

The Colts, overall, can say they have a near top-10 level scoring defense in the league, but it isn't without its holes.

One of them comes in defending the pass, where the Colts rank 31st in the NFL in allowing opposing touchdown passes.

The Colts have helped make up for it by having the fifth-most interceptions in the league, but if they can't generate turnovers, they could have their hands full.

While he did turn the ball over twice last week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also was able to spread the ball around well and keep the Denver Broncos defense off-balance.

If he can repeat that performance, it gives the Raiders their best chance at making a huge jump in the playoff race.

