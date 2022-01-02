Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

We have the final keys and predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts playoff fates will have a lot on the line when the two teams face off on Sunday.

It's fitting stakes for an important December game, and we have the keys to the game for a potential Raiders win and final game predictions to go with it.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers

The Colts defense has been a takeaway machine this season, and if the Raiders want to have a chance in this game, they have to clean up their own turnover issues.

Even in winning their last two games, the Raiders committed five turnovers combined and had to come back from a deficit each time.

There are only so many times you can play with fire like that and not get burned, and the Colts have the personnel to be able to burn the Raiders badly.

Can Josh Jacobs have a repeat?

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs finally looked the Pro Bowl runner of the last two seasons in the Raiders' win last week.

Jacobs rushed for a season-high 129 yards and fueled a second-half domination by the Raiders against the Denver Broncos.

He will need every bit of that same energy this week if he wants to counter Colts runner Jonathan Taylor and prevent the Indianapolis from having the only effective running game.

Final predictions

While the Raiders season isn't over with a loss, they would be in prime position for a playoff spot with a win.

The Colts, though, are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, will have quarterback Carson Wentz and have the advantage of playing at home.

Final: Colts 28, Raiders 21

