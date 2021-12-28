Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Previewing the Indianapolis Colts

    The Las Vegas Raiders will have to face arguably the hottest team in the NFL in order to keep their playoff hopes strong in the Indianapolis Colts.
    The Las Vegas Raiders, after winning two straight and seeing other teams lose around them, are now right in the thick of it for the final playoff spot in the AFC. 

    They have two games in hand to play through to give themselves a chance at it, but they'll have to get through arguably the hottest team in the NFL this week in the Indianapolis Colts

    After seeing some struggles to start the season in losing their first three games, the Colts have turned it around by winning six of their last seven. 

    That includes wins over multiple playoff-level teams like the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots. 

    What's led this effort has been arguably the league's best running game in this stretch with newly elected Pro Bowler, running back Jonathan Taylor. 

    Taylor has averaged 130 yards in his last 10 games and leads the league in rushing by a mile, and could earn some MVP votes for his trouble. 

    That's come with the Colts vaunted offensive line going through injury problems and COVID-19 issues as of late. 

    It also helps that the Colts have finally found a steady hand at quarterback in Carson Wentz, who has been able to curtail the interception problems that plagued him last season. 

    Indianapolis's defense could present quite the challenge as well, ranking second in turnovers forced on the season. 

    The Raiders have been able to edge out back-to-back wins, but facing a team as hot as the Colts will be an altogether different challenge. 

    Las Vegas will need to play its best football in order to have a chance, and that means not turning the ball over like they did last week. 

    Previewing the Indianapolis Colts

