Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Defense

The Raiders and Derek Carr have a great challenge this week in having to move the ball against the Colts defense

The Las Vegas Raiders will be returning to the sin city for a three-game homestand starting this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

After struggling to run the ball effectively the last two weeks, the Raiders aren’t likely to get a break against the Colts' 10th-ranked scoring defense.

Ranked even higher in yards allowed at fifth place, the Colts have a true game-changing unit in a year where the NFL has seen an offensive explosion.

It’s a big improvement from the league average ranking of 18th they had last year, and a big reason for that likely has to do with the offseason trade acquisition of defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

A Pro Bowler previously with the San Francisco 49ners, the Colts dealt their 2020 first-round pick in order to acquire the game-wrecking defensive tackle.

Buckner's presence has paid off this season, as he’s third on the team in sacks with 4.5 but is the wide leader in quarterback hits with 19.

His impact against the running game is just as great, evidenced by how when he missed the Colts game against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, running back Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

In the team’s first meeting, when Buckner played, Henry had a decent but more tolerable 103 yards and no scores.

Of course, though, Buckner isn’t the only notable player that the Colts have on defense.

Defensive end Justin Houston has a 20-sack season on his resume and leads the team with 7.5 this season.

The Colts' linebacking corps is led by former All-Pro Darius Leonard, who leads them in tackles with 86.

Then in the secondary, new addition Xavier Rhodes has enjoyed a bounce-back year after a less than stellar exit from the Minnesota Vikings.

Rhodes is the veteran for a unit that has gotten good play from a number of young players, like second-year safety Khari Willis and fourth-year cornerback Kenny Moore II, who leads the Colts with three interceptions.

It’s a collective that’s beaten offenses led by quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson. For Derek Carr, it’s as great of a challenge as he’s faced all year.

