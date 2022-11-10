Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Defense

Much has been made this year, including from us at Raider Maven, about how inept the Indianapolis Colts have looked offensively.

Even with that performance, they're still in a position where they could contend in the AFC South, and a lot of that thanks goes to their defense.

First-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, after holding the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, has the Colts top-five in the NFL in yards allowed and 13th in points given up per game.

It's continued a strong pattern for the Colts, as they've been top-10 in points allowed each of the past two seasons.

It's more notable they've been able to keep that form up this season with arguably their best player, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, having only played three games.

Even without the three-time First Team All-Pro, the Colts aren't without players that can make opposing offenses sweat.

Up front, Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner leads the team in sacks with five and has led the Colts in sacks each of the previous two years.

He's flanked by an explosive pair of edge rushers in second-year standout Kwity Paye and former Raider Yannick Ngakoue.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke has done his part to fill Leonard'a shoes, being second on the Colts in total tackles and being graded by Pro Football Focus as their fifth-best linebacker in the NFL this season.

In the backend, they have a strong secondary led by cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore that's given up the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league.

Then again, most of these players were on the Colts last season when the Raiders beat them by three points in Indianapolis.

It'll be interesting to see how many of them still have regrets from that game, and if that ends up being a motivating factor on Sunday.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin