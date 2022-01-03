Recap From Raiders 23-20 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders once again pulled off the improbable in upsetting the Indianapolis Colts 23-20.

Not even a month ago, the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be cooked after getting blown out again by the Kansas City Chiefs and having lost five of their last six games.

It seemed like another second-half collapse for the Raiders, something that had become a pattern for them the last few seasons.

Instead, they've remarkably won three in a row to be square in the playoff picture, punctuated by their 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

An 8.5-point underdog heading to Indy, the Raiders were the team that came out focused, going on a near 7.5-minute drive on their opening possession that ended with a touchdown from running back Josh Jacobs.

It was the start of a first-half that the Raiders controlled for most of the way up until the two-minute warning.

Penalties and the soft defense allowed the Colts to score right before halftime, and then they were able to take a 17-13 lead off a near Raiders interception that was tipped to Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who took it in for the score.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw his second interception of the game on the Raiders' ensuing drive, and it looked like the Colts had the opportunity to put their hold on the game.

The Raiders defense had other ideas, being able to hold Indianapolis to only three points in the second half.

It gave Carr another opportunity to showcase his clutch gene and bring the Raiders back, which he did in the fourth quarter.

Kicker Daniel Carlson then had the chance to close out another game by making a 33-yard field goal with no time left, which he did.

The Raiders (9-7) are in control of their own destiny, and with one more win, can guarantee they will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

