X-Factors for Raiders vs. Colts

These are the players that could tilt the balance of the game on Sunday between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts had high expectations entering this season, and have seen those hopes come crashing down as the year's gone on. 

It doesn't mean either team hasn't seen surprise performances even while they've struggled, and we could see some more pop up as x-factors on Sunday. 

Foster Moreau 

With the Raiders star tight end Darren Waller being placed on Injured Reserve on Thursday, it could present an opportunity for backup tight end Foster Moreau to show he's capable of doing more. 

The fourth-year pro has flashed at times, but has never been able to put together consistent performances, whether Waller has stood in his way or not. 

Now likely the unquestioned starter, Moreau could do wonders for his free agent prospects next season if he starts to pick up his play against the Colts. 

Yannick Ngakoue 

It wouldn't be a lists of x-factors if it didn't include a former Raider that the team wouldn't mind still having this season. 

That comes as the Colts defensive end, while having a modest 4.5 sacks, has still heavily outproduced prized Raiders free agent pass rusher Chandler Jones, who has a half-sack on the season. 

