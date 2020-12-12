Final Injury Report Released for Raiders, Colts

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts has been released ahead of Sunday

Gameday is almost here for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts, and with that, the final injury reports for both teams have been released.

For the Raiders, they’re going to be without multiple key players in their secondary as cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Jeff Heath are both out.

Both Arnette and Heath didn’t practice all week while recovering from concussions they suffered in the previous game against the New York Jets.

The only other Raiders listed are safety Johnathan Abram, running back Josh Jacobs, and corner Isaiah Johnson.

Abram and Jacobs didn’t play last week dealing with knee and ankle injuries respectively. They were both limited for the most part this week and are both questionable.

Johnson was limited all week with a groin injury and is questionable as well.

Looking at the Colts, the big focus is on their starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who is questionable with a knee injury.

He didn’t practice on Wednesday and was limited for the rest of the week. As the Colts elder statesman on their offensive line, his status will be a big watching point heading into Sunday.

The one player for the Colts that is out is their punter Rigoberto Sanchez. It not very common to find the punter on the injury report, but the Colts will be without theirs due to illness.

The remaining Colts listed are defensive end Tyquan Lewis and linebacker Bobby Okereke, questionable with hip and ankle injuries.

Arnette and Heath being out is a significant development considering the varied weapons that Philip Rivers has at his disposal.

Johnson’s status then becomes that much more important as the Raiders' depth at corner could be very thin.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1