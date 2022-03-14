Indianapolis Colts Have Shown Interest in Marcus Mariota

Some of the biggest trades we'll see this NFL offseason has already occurred, but the show is just getting started.

The Raiders have yet to make a trade of much significance yet, but one could be coming very soon.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Indianapolis Colts have considered making an offer for Las Vegas backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in wake of the team dealing away QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Mariota played a much more important role for the Raiders this past season, having played in 10 games as opposed to just one the season prior.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was used as more of a mobile weapon in the 2021 season, which allowed him to make his first true impact within an offense since leaving the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

The question remains what type of piece Indianapolis envisions Mariota as in its system.

The 2015 No. 2 overall pick was Tennessee's full-time starter for the first four seasons of his NFL career, which included three-straight winning seasons.

Perhaps the Colts still see Mariota's capability of successfully leading as a QB1. However, his setback in Las Vegas could very well be making the team hesitant to fill its starting role.

The free agency legal negotiation period begins on Monday, and Mariota is one of the many who will be weighing their options this offseason.

There's still evident value in the backup's game. With a long-term contract between the Raiders and QB Derek Carr expected to be settled in the near future, Mariota will likely be looking to play elsewhere.

Las Vegas has decent leverage with Mariota, should it choose to put him on the trading block.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter