Skip to main content

Recap from Raiders 25-20 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders twice couldn't hold a lead in the second half on the way to losing to the Indianapolis Colts 25-20

From the jump, the game that the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans thought they would see on Sunday wasn't to be. 

That became evident when Matt Ryan came out as the Colts starting quarterback, after previously being benched in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger. 

Ryan would then go on to have one of his better games of the season, completing 75 percent of his passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. 

He was well supported by a running game that saw running back Jonathan Taylor finally look like his old self again. 

Taylor had 22 carries for 147 rushing yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run, while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. 

Even with forcing a turnover, the Raiders defense had no answer in keeping the NFL's worst offense from racking up 415 total yards. 

It undercut the efforts by a Raiders offense that started the game slow but twice scored touchdowns in the second half to get them a lead. 

QB Derek Carr didn't have the chance to make many big plays, averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt, but his connection with wide receiver Davante Adams was on display again. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adams had his second 100-yard receiving game in a row, finishing with 126 on nine catches with one touchdown. 

Running back Josh Jacobs struggled to get traction, though, getting 27 touches but only averaging 3.7 yards per carry. 

Once again, the Raiders lost a close game. Once again, they were out-executed and out-coached in key moments. 

If there was any hope previously, there isn't any now. The Raiders are effectively done, and now it turns to figuring out who all still belongs next season. 

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin 

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Derek Carr vs Colts
Game Day

Raiders Hit Rock Bottom, Booed Off of Field in Loss to Colts

By Tom LaMarre
Davante Adams vs Colts
Silver & Black

Instant Reaction: Raiders Organization is Discombobulated

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
ALLEGIANT RAIDERS FLAG
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Game Updates

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. and Darin Alexander Baydoun
Malcom Koonce-2
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Malcolm Koonce

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Matthew Butler
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Matthew Butler

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Dave Casper
Silver & Black

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

By Tom LaMarre
USATSI_19379331_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Zamir White
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Zamir White

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.