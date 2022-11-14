Recap from Raiders 25-20 Loss

From the jump, the game that the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans thought they would see on Sunday wasn't to be.

That became evident when Matt Ryan came out as the Colts starting quarterback, after previously being benched in favor of the younger Sam Ehlinger.

Ryan would then go on to have one of his better games of the season, completing 75 percent of his passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.

He was well supported by a running game that saw running back Jonathan Taylor finally look like his old self again.

Taylor had 22 carries for 147 rushing yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run, while averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

Even with forcing a turnover, the Raiders defense had no answer in keeping the NFL's worst offense from racking up 415 total yards.

It undercut the efforts by a Raiders offense that started the game slow but twice scored touchdowns in the second half to get them a lead.

QB Derek Carr didn't have the chance to make many big plays, averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt, but his connection with wide receiver Davante Adams was on display again.

Adams had his second 100-yard receiving game in a row, finishing with 126 on nine catches with one touchdown.

Running back Josh Jacobs struggled to get traction, though, getting 27 touches but only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Once again, the Raiders lost a close game. Once again, they were out-executed and out-coached in key moments.

If there was any hope previously, there isn't any now. The Raiders are effectively done, and now it turns to figuring out who all still belongs next season.

