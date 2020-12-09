Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Offense

The Raiders will be going up against a top 10 scoring offense in the Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the most important stretch of their schedule this week as they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Currently ranking in the top 10 in points per with a little over 27 per game, the Colts offense has rebounded after being a league-average 16th last season.

Bringing in veteran quarterback Philip Rivers on a one-year deal has certainly helped.

The 38-year old has already thrown as many touchdowns (18) as previous starter Jacoby Brissett did all last season.

He’s benefitted from a varied supporting cast across all of the team’s skill positions.

They go three deep at running back with rookie Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Wilkins, and Nyheim Hines all carving out significant roles.

At the receiver, longtime stalwart T.Y. Hilton leads the team with 518 yards, but it’s never been only one guy that Rivers has preferred.

He’s spread the ball around as seven players have 20 or more receptions.

Young receivers like Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. have benefitted from Rivers never having concern who it is, just as long as you’re open.

They have np shortage of thigh ends as well, with Mo Allie-Cox, Jack Doyle, and Trey Burton all having started games this season.

It would be remised, however, do not bring up the biggest strength of the Colts offense, and that’s in their offensive line.

Anchored by one of the best guards in the league in Quenton Nelson as well as former first-round picks Anthony Castonzo and Ryan Kelly, it’s a unit that is become known for its dominance.

Strangely enough, that hasn’t translated to the run game this year, as the Colts rank 30th. They have given Rivers plenty of protection by only allowing 13 sacks though.

It’s a unit that’s not the flashiest but produces all the same. And with the ability they have to dominate up front, the Raiders defense needs to come ready for a physical day.

