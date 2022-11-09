Previewing the Indianapolis Colts Offense

Regardless of what happened the rest of the season, the Indianapolis Colts were likely going to find themselves in a point of transition sooner rather than later.

As it turns out, that point came much sooner, as now former Coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday.

It comes with the Colts going through the worst season of Reich's tenure, and with their offense being worst in the NFL.

That isn't hyperbole, as the Colts are ranked dead last in the league in points per game at only 14.7.

Indianapolis has scored more than 20 points only once in their last six games, and it hasn't mattered who's been quarterback during this streak.

That was supposed to be former MVP winner Matt Ryan, who the Colts traded for during the off-season and thought would lead them back to the playoffs.

Instead, Ryan threw nine interceptions and was sacked 24 times before being benched in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger probably won't be the answer for the Colts, especially when their previously good offensive line has been struggling and with an offense that has few notable talents.

Running back Jonathan Taylor would normally demand respect, but he has missed three games because of injury and his yards per attempt of 4.3 is more than a whole yard under last season (5.5).

Receivers like Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are probably better than their numbers show, but it's hard when you're at the mercy of subpar quarterback play.

It all could lead to the Las Vegas Raiders defense actually having the advantage on Sunday, especially if new Colts Coach Jeff Saturday struggles with putting together a cohesive offensive game plan.

