Previewing the Indianapolis Colts

At 2-6 and seemingly without the ability to hold onto large leads, the Las Vegas Raiders season might already be over when it comes to competing for the playoffs.

The one thing they can still do is try and build positive momentum towards the end of the season, and they have a great opportunity to start out with in the Indianapolis Colts.

That comes as the Colts have been the worst offensive team in the NFL this season, scoring an abysmal 14.7 points per game.

Trading for former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan was supposed to put the Colts right back into the postseason.

Instead, Ryan has been benched as he's looked well past his prime, and 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger has been given the opportunity to show what he's got for the rest of the season.

No Colts QB has had a lot to work with, with only a couple viable receivers and running back Jonathan Taylor going through his worst season.

Their defense has still managed to give them a chance in most games, but even they have had to take their lumps, like with star linebacker Shaquille Leonard only playing in three games this year.

The Raiders are a team that can certainly relate with their injury issues and inconsistencies.

It presents a matchup where the stakes aren't high, except for the desperation by both teams to still make something of their season before it's over.

