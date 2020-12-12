Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts Predictions

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo gives his Week 14 predictions between the Raiders and Colts.

This season is coming down to the wire Raider Nation.

The Raiders (7-5) host the Colts (8-4) in Las Vegas to try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Will Josh Jacobs Be Back?

I am a firm believer that a lot of the success for the Raiders this weekend depends on if running back Josh Jacobs will be active on Sunday.

As of Saturday morning, running back Josh Jacobs is questionable to play on Sunday.

The Jets absolutely shut down the Raiders ground game last week without Jacobs. For me personally, it’s Jacobs or go home.

Henry Ruggs III Needs to Continue Stepping Up

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III saved the season alongside quarterback Derek Carr with seconds to spare last weekend.

This week, Ruggs has to be present for more than just one play.

Tight end Darren Waller will be stuck in coverage all game. Colts know Waller gets the most touches of any receiver on the Raiders.

While Carr will have the likes of Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow down the field, Ruggs will be a major key to a successful passing game on Sunday.

If Ruggs can continue stepping up and become a regular option for Carr, that forces the Colts defense to thin out and, in the end, it’ll help Waller find open pockets on the field.

Raiders win 27-24

With how last week’s game against the Jets coming down the wire, this one should remain a tight affair. Raider nation should expect to be on their toes until the dying moments of the game but the Raiders, will a little help of placekicker Daniel Carlson, will come out top with a late field goal.

