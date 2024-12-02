Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Important Questions
Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 and the season has long since slipped away.
A demoralizing, controversial loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't make it feel any better. There is so much ahead for the Silver and Black -- the rest of the 2024 season, which will be telling, a big offseason, and the NFL Draft.
Naturally, it all poses many questions, and our Hondo Carpenter answers them in this latest edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast:
Below is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Saturday media availability:
Q: On that last play, did you think the play was blown dead?
Coach Pierce: "We heard a whistle on our sideline."
Q: What's your general takeaway from how Aidan O'Connell performed yesterday?
Coach Pierce: "Thought he competed. I thought for what we knew we was getting with Spags [Steve Spagnuolo] and that defense, that he stood in the pocket, made some tough throws, took some hits, took the shots down the field like we wanted. We had some opportunities to take shots down the field, he threw them. And I thought our skill guys did a hell of a job competing and making some really good plays for us."
Q: Going back to the hearing of blowing the whistle, is that something that you guys will take to the league to try to voice your argument?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, like we normally do. We do that every game. Typically, anywhere from three to five questions, and then we'll get a letter within 24 to 36 hours, and we'll read it and learn from it."
Q: I think you guys had a season high in sacks and quarterback pressures yesterday. What was the reason for that success that you saw?
Coach Pierce: "Well, we just talked about being relentless. No different than every year we play Kansas City with Patrick [Mahomes]. It takes everybody, it can't be the Maxx Crosby show. And I thought yesterday just overall rush coordination, the rush plan, the strain, the finish, 44 [K'Lavon Chassion], nine [Tyree Wilson], 69 [Adam Butler]; I thought they all had some great opportunities, some great rushes, we were winning. We talked about our role players stepping up and beating their role players. And I thought there was really good examples of it. And I thought from the pressures that PG [Patrick Graham] was calling, I thought we was just relentless from start to finish."
Q: Coach, you just talked about how much Aidan O'Connell was able to stand in the pocket and really withstand that pressure. A lot of times throughout the game, he was able to move around the pocket and looked just a little bit more mobile. How much do you think that will play a factorin how the offense can continue to improve throughout the season, with him just continuing to feel pressure and be more aware?
Coach Pierce: "I just think getting Aidan [O'Connell] out there and getting more and more reps. I don’t think he has 17 starts yet in his career. So, coming back after a five-orsix-week layoff, and just being sharp throwing the ball and mentally. I mean, he was totally engaged and understood what we needed to do, especially in that two-minute drive. He did a really good job there. I thought he commanded the offense. It was really good see him break the pocket, it was a penalty on one play, but he did break the pocket and scramble for a little bit. Probably a career high in rushing there for him. That was good to see. And listen, I just loved the way our guys competed. I love the attitude and the accountability that everybody played with throughout the game and kept their chin up in a tough loss."
