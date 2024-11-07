Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Deep Dive on the Davante Adams Divorce
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams parted ways and more has been revealed to show the tumultuous end of the relationship.
On this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, our Hondo Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant dive into the entire situation and timeline of the leadup to Adams' departure:
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Antonio Pierce's Monday press conference:
Q: I know a lot of the focus today is on the offense of course, but yesterday the defense allowed 41
points. What do you think needs to change on that side of the ball?
Coach Pierce: " Yeah, no listen, that was disappointing, the last couple weeks. I think last five weeks we've
given up 30+ points three out of the last five, that's not to our standard. These guys are fighting their tails
off, issues now showing up a little in the red zone. We were pretty good in red zone, good on third down,
those have now been a little bit of a nemesis to us, and I think we've got to fix those things up. And again,
like I just talked to the coaches and Patrick Graham about just going back to the drawing boards man,
going back to what we do well, detailing the assignments. And that's just not the coaches, that's the
players doing their job and what's asked of them to do. And we have to do that to our fullest ability. So
this is not just on the offense, even though we made changes on offense, this is a team problem, and this
is a coaching staff that we need to fix first before we go downstairs on the first floor, and we'll address
that with one another as players and staff, because we're all in this together man. Listen, every call is not
right, every player doesn't play right, but we've got to do it together. We've got to stop with the details
and excuses and do our job to the best of our ability."
Q: Antonio, it's normal for teams take a full week during the bye week. Given the circumstances, will
you bring the players back earlier maybe at some point this week to practice?
Coach Pierce: "No, I haven't gotten the injury report, but I'm sure it's pretty deep. I don't think we'll
practice at all this week to be honest with you. We'll meet, we'll have some self scout moments. We'll have some time to reflect and talk, and at that point take a deep breath, reset, reset as a staff, reset as a team, and then get back together probably more than likely on Monday and Tuesday
