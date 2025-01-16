Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Gives Thursday HC, GM Search Update
HENDERSON, Nevada -- The Las Vegas Raiders march on in their hunt for a head coach and general manager.
In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the latest in the Silver and Black's coaching and GM search:
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Q: How important was it for you to be able to get back and finish these final three games of the season and leave the best of that stuff out there on the grass?
O'Connell: "Yeah, just been saying recently, definitely try not to take things for granted, and every rep counts, and try to be out there as much as possible for my teammates and coaches and just trying to be out there as much as possible. It was good to get back. It was an up-and-down year, a frustrating year in that sense, but fun to finish it off."
Q: How important was it for guys to help Jakobi Meyers get that 1,000-yard mark?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think Kobs [Jakobi Meyers] deserves it, first of all. He is an awesome player, awesome guy. Works super hard and is really just consistent for us, and I think that getting to that milestone really just emphasizes that aspect of him and what he means to our team."
Q: How did you come out feeling after this game after getting banged up a little bit?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I'm all right. Just a little banged up."
Q: How do you feel about what you put on tape this season? Not just this game, but throughout the whole duration of your playing time. How do you assess it?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think, definitely I would want some things back, some games back, some plays back, but also made some good plays. We'll take the offseason to reflect and really go through everything again and then start working on next year to try and get better and try to emphasize my strengths and chip away at the weaknesses. I think every year at the end of the year it's hard. It's kind of an abrupt ending. So, yeah, just going to take some time and then get back to work."
Q: Obviously you guys were playing well before the half and getting aggressive there on the last drive. What happened with the interception?
O'Connell: "Yeah. Just a bad ball by me. Just threw it high to Alex [Mattison]. Yeah, just a tough play and put our defense in a bad spot, which you can't do."
Q: Jakobi Meyers mentioned that Antonio Pierce kept thisteam together through all the ups and downs throughout the course of the season. How did he do that?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think it's hard. Again, he's the guy that has to get up there every day and talk to us and continue to try to motivate us. But I think he did a great job of that and really tried to speak to the guys that wanted to continue to fight. Obviously, we had a long skid there, we didn't win a game, but guys continued to show up to work and do the right things and just tried to chip away."
Q: How proud were you of your teammates that were able to stick together like that and not give up even though it was a bad skid?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think it's awesome. What I'm definitely learning now, it's the end of my second year, there's no wasted years in the NFL, even if you don't win as many games as you hope to or play as well as you hope to. I think it's awesome just to build relationships, obviously with coaches and with my other teammates. So, yeah, I'll definitely remember this year as definitely a trying year, but I think those years you learn to appreciate down the road. So, I know I'll look back and appreciate this year."
Q: What is your main takeaway from the season? And how do you take whatever that is into next season and kind of look ahead?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think it's just an up-and-down year for myself personally and a hard year for our team. So, like I said before, just trying to be grateful and not take things for granted, and when I'm on the field, understand how priceless those reps are and just try to take every rep like it's my last. Yeah, it was difficult to be in and out like that, but like we were talking about before, I’m just grateful for my teammates for having my back and us getting to win some games here down the stretch."
Q: Antonio Pierce also said you matured into a leader this year and you were more outspoken about what you wanted to stand up for with this team. How did you kind of see that progression for yourself throughout the year?
O'Connell: "Yeah, I think there's just a natural maturing that happens as you get older in the NFL. Like I said, I'm now done with my second year, and you just see things differently than you did when you first came in the league. Again, I think it speaks to my teammates and just trying to build the relationships with those guys. I think more than anything, I want them to respect me and respect the work, and I just try to put my best foot forward every day to do that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE