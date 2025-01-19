Las Vegas Raiders Insider IMPORTANT GM, Coach, Staff, NFL Draft QB Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a franchise-redefining hiring of a general manager and coach, and the eyes of the NFL are affixed to the Silver and Black.
Raider Nation has a new commitment to excellence, and they are using that to sell Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson, the most sought-after coaching candidate in this cycle.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast features updates on the GM and coaching searches, critical staff information, and a look ahead to how NFL executives view the 2025 NFL Draft QB class.
Some of the topics we will discuss today are:
*The latest on Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson and the Raiders.
*GM Candidates John Spytek, Lance Newmark, and Dave Sears.
*How difficult is it for new GMs to prepare for the NFL Draft when the hiring process takes some time?
*How did Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn's candidacy impact their loss last night?
*Some breaking news of DL Coach Rob Leonard and his potential future with the organization.
*What do two executives think of the 2025 NFL Draft class, and both agree on the top two players that may shock some?
Here are some bios on the three potential GMs courtesy of their current teams:
Lance Newmark AG Washington Commanders
Lance Newmark enters his first season as assistant general manager of the Washington Commanders. Newmark reports directly to Commanders General Manager Adam Peters and oversees Washington's personnel and scouting departments.
Newmark joins the Commanders with 28 years of NFL experience, including 26 seasons with the Detroit Lions. He most recently held the role of senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations. He also assisted with the weekly management of the Lions roster and assisted Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes with the implementation of Holmes' scouting vision throughout the entire personnel department.
John Spytek Tampa Bay Buccaneers AGM
John Spytek enters his second season as Assistant General Manager and ninth with the Buccaneers, having spent 21 total seasons in the NFL. Prior to being promoted to Assistant General Manager, Spytek spent two seasons as the Vice President of Player Personnel.
As Assistant General Manager, Spytek works closely with Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht regarding the NFL Draft, key free-agent acquisitions and all other personnel decisions. Spytek oversees the day-to-day operations of the college and pro scouting departments for Tampa Bay. He is responsible for administering free agency preparation and evaluating talent throughout the NFL and other professional football leagues. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2016, Tampa Bay has clinched four playoff appearances, six playoff victories, three NFC South division titles and a Super Bowl championship. The team's six playoff wins since 2016 are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL during that span.
Dave Sears AGM Arizona Cardinals
Dave Sears is in his second season with the Cardinals and 28th in the NFL after being hired as Arizona's Assistant General Manager in January, 2023.
Sears came to Arizona after spending 16 seasons with Detroit, including the last four years (2019-22) as the Lions director of college scouting. He joined the Lions in May, 2007 as a regional scout and spent 10 years in that role until he was elevated to assistant director of college in 2017 where he spent the following two seasons (2017-18).