Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Legendary NFL Offensive Coach Tom Walsh Part No. 2
The Las Vegas Raiders opened rookie NFL camp today, riding a wave of optimism not see in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast is truly a can't-miss with legendary NFL offensive coach Tom Walsh, part No. 2.
You can watch the entire podcast below, and if you prefer, you can listen to it when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Coach Antonio Pierce talked about surprises or big moments in his first draft as the head coach, and with new GM Tom Telesco.
“To be honest, [Brock] Bowers. We didn't see that. Didn't see it. Didn't think that he would be
there at 13. I was just shocked to see it and it was like, ‘Okay, you started counting. Wow, no brainer
there.’ Again, when you get a dynamic player, a guy that loves football, doesn't really like to talk to the
media. So sorry, guys, right? He's not going to be long winded. But he's all about ball and he's a winner, man. He's a winner. He's tough. He wants to get better. I think the first thing, I talked to Mike [Mayer] right away when we drafted him, and I said ’Damn, this is going to be a great combination. Two young studs to grow up together within our organization that can help us win a lot of games."
