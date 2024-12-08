Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Offers Complete Recap of Loss to Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY -- The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, 28-13.
The Silver and Black put up a valiant effort early on in the game, playing physical and forcing turnovers. Things took a turn in the second half with Aidan O'Connell's exit due to injury and the offense sputtered the rest of the way, while the defense was outmatched late in the game.
In this post-game edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter offers you a full recap of Sunday's contest:
Below is an excerpt from our Ezekiel Trezevant's recap of the game:
The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went similarly to most of their other games this season. It was filled with big-time turnovers, a massive injury, and the Raiders sticking around long enough to make the game interesting until eventually losing.
The Raiders seem to wake up only after they are down a score or two. Las Vegas fell behind early, a pattern that has been consistent through the season.
After an unproductive first few drives on offense, the Raiders' defense recovered, and the offense marched down the field for a touchdown to pull within seven of the Buccaneers. After the Raiders' touchdown made it 14-7, the defense forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense.
Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders' offense moved the ball 46 yards before Tampa Bay forced them to kick a field goal. The Raiders made the field goal to go up 14-10, but that was as good as it got for the Silver and Black.
Then, things went awry for the Raiders. While driving down the field and deep in Buccaneers territory, O'Connell threw a terrible pass that was intercepted by Tampa Bay's defense.
O'Connell's interception was a microcosm of the Raiders season that has been filled with being close but not close enough. Up until that point, Las Vegas had seized momentum and was briefly playing solid complimentary football.
Late in the third quarter, O'Connell threw what looked to be an interception, but the play was overturned. Unfortunately, O'Connell was injured on the play and carted off.
