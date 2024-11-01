Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Finding the Good in Tough Times
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are looking to get their first win in what feels like forever. They will attempt to do so this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5).
The Raiders are banged up, anemic on offense, and coaches are on the hot seat heading into this matchup. In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, we dive into where to find the positives, the good, in such a disappointing season.
You can watch the podcast in its entirety below:
Below is a partial transcript of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s press conference on Thursday:
Q: Obviously, Cincinnati has some good players. Ja'Marr Chase, what kind of challenges does he present?
Coach Graham: "Some good players? Yeah, I mean, he's one of the best in the league. If you want to argue he is the best, I don't have real good, strong rebuttal for that, between him, [Justin] Jefferson and some of the other guys. And then on top of that, they got a whole crew of receivers. They're all fast, they're all big. I think they've done a real good job in their personnel department of how they've shaped the team offensively. Given the quarterback, who is elite, this my first time going against him, and I'm really impressed with the quarterback in terms of his toughness. Before you start talking about just straight up the skill level, you're talking about the toughness he displays in the pocket, sits in there, gets the ball down the field, steps into the throws, his intelligence out there. You can see him changing plays. And you can see they're all on the same page, the receivers, the O-line, the backs. So, kudos to those guys in terms of what they've done with the personnel department and putting those guys together. I mean, you see there's some smart players out there, not just because they have the Ivy League guy, but there's some smart players out there that are really skilled and they present a ton of challenges. So, it's going to be a tough one."
Q: I know it's probably not exciting to try to prepare for?
Coach Graham: "Oh yes, it's exciting. I'm a competitor."
Q: I guess when you get to see a player for the first time like that, like dive in deep on a guy like Joe Burrow, is that a fun challenge for you?
Coach Graham: "Yeah, it was fun. I mean, again, on Monday, you hear us talking in the office like some of the guys have gone against him before. I'm sitting there like, 'Geez, this dude's good, man' and I'm smiling because of the challenge. I understand it causes later nights and some headaches, I guess, but I'm excited to go against him. He's a good player. And then the backs, real impressed with the backs, [Chase] Brown and [Zack] Moss. I mean, in terms of their ability to get into the hole, get to the second level, I think they got a good combination. Again, I think the personnel department has done a good job of putting that staff and that group together, and they're obviously well coached."
Q: Yesterday, Antonio Pierce talked about Tre'von Moehrig and how playing in the box has allowed him to make more plays on the ball. What went into that transition for him? I know he had been mostly a post safety in the past. What kind of level of play have you seen him in the last couple games?
Coach Graham: "Football is a big man sport, and he's a big man, so like get him down there near the action. And the other thing is, he's doing both. He's doing both. He's in the deep part of the field, he's down. That really comes with the position, especially in today's league where you have to operate from some split safety looks, drop it down, stay in there. But I mean, Tre's [Tre'von Moehrig] just grown as a football player. I think GA [Gerald Alexander] has done a really good job. Chris Ash, when we got here two years ago, did a good job of bringing him along, and now GA [Gerald Alexander] is there and he's just really growing and maturing. And again, like I've told you guys before, it's a choice they make, a choice they make to say, 'Okay, I'm a professional football player. I really don't have anything else to do except get good at football,' and then you got to put that work in. Real proud of what he's done. And he's always had this skill level, and you're just starting to see him reap the rewards of his hard work. Real proud of that guy."
