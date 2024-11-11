Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on NFL Draft, the Dolphins, and More
KAUA'I, Hawaii -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-7 on their bye week and have seen some changes sweep through the organization with the firings of offensive staff members and the addition of new ones.
More and more the NFL Draft looks like it could be salvation for the Raiders. The bye week's changes could bring promise for the second half of this season, if not a more spirited effort. The Miami Dolphins are on the clock. Our Hondo Carpenter discusses all of it here on this latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast:
Here is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Monday press conference last week:
Q: What went into the decision to go ahead and relieve Luke Getsy, James Cregg and Rich Scangarello of their duties? And also, who now takes over offensive play calling responsibilities?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, just performance, results and production. Just wasn't heading in the direction I
wanted it to go. And I'll use the next 24 to 48 hours to sit down with the staff and figure out who's going to call the offense going forward."
Q: Will Desmond Ridder be the quarterback going forward?
Coach Pierce: "I'm using the bye week to look at everything."
Q: Was this your decision, or did anyone influence your decision-making process?
Coach Pierce: "100% my decision."
Q: Do you hope to see a change in offensive philosophy? Are you hoping to look a different style of
offense? What are you looking for with a new coordinator
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I just want to see us man, like I always talked about, us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach, which is physicality, ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost, disciplined up front. I think what we're going to do going forward, we’ve got to deal with what we have to. Obviously, we're dealing with injuries. A lot of new players are in and out of the lineup. We’ve got to do what's best and gives us the best opportunity to win, whatever that may be. If it's throwing the ball 60 times, fine, if it's running it 60 times, fine, but we’ve got to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.