Raiders Are Trying to Find Ways to Succeed

Everyone just wants to keep improving the Las Vegas Raiders.

For Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia, it’s about figuring out what else the coaches can do to help the team out.

"We're all disappointed. I'm not big on frustration, I think it's a wasted emotion,” Bisaccia said.

“I'm just trying to look at, from my perspective, as coaches, what we can do better, how we can help them, put them in better situations or better positions to help them play a little bit better. … I think all the emotions are just feelings that we have of what we didn't do very well and how we'd like to fix them."

Part of the hard part of finding success is due to the inconsistency of team personnel due to injuries.

"I anticipate playing with a different team every week. That's kind of what happens. … We're always going to try to put players in competitive situations,” Bisaccia said.

“All of a sudden, we have Malcolm Koonce playing. All of a sudden, we have Divine Deablo playing. All of a sudden, we've dressed some different guys offensive line wise and they've gotten some different snaps.”

“So, we'll see how that shakes out. But I always think there's changes from week-to-week in our league."

