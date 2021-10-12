    • October 12, 2021
    What Does a New Interim Head Coach Mean for Raiders?

    Raider Nation should expect the same playbook and schemes for the near future as the Silver and Black begin their search for a new permanent head coach.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    With the sudden departure of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden amid his use of allegedly racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language in past emails, the Silver and Black has a new interim leader.

    Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been named an interim head coach, effective immediately, after the resignation of Gruden.

    While the search for a permanent replacement begins, a question looms…

    What does a new interim head coach mean for the Raiders?

    Evidently, interim is supposed to be exactly like the name says.

    Interim.

    Raider Nation should expect the same schemes, the same playbooks and the same energy as the Silver and Black showed with their former head coach.

    Keep in mind, Bisaccia does come with over two decades of experience under his belt.

    Albeit while Bisaccia’s 20 years have been highlighted all by NFL special teams coach for four different franchises, he has seen head coaches come and go.

    It’ll be interesting to see how Bisaccia leads this team especially as the Raiders are coming off a two-game losing streak and hope to turn things around at rivals Denver Broncos.

    We’ll find out more about Bisaccia as he takes over regular media availability.

