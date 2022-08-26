Raiders Linked to Potential Trade

The long-term concerns for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line haven't gone away whatsoever so far this preseason.

They've struggled especially in pass protection, giving up four or more sacks in each of the Raiders three preseason games.

Even playing previous starters like Alex Leatherwood throughout games hasn't helped the Raiders.

It could be true that the best solution for the Raiders doesn't exist on the roster, but could be available in the trade market.

That situation could present itself with New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The Patriots starting left tackle for 15 games last season, Wynn has been going back and forth between the left and right side in training camp.

His play has reportedly been spotty, and combined with this being the last year on his contract, it could lead to the Patriots sending him elsewhere.

That's what a recent NFL.com article speculates, mentioning the Raiders as team that have a clear need for an upgrade.

The silver and black should feel pretty motivated to at least see if that kind of deal could be possible before the start of the season.

The familiarity is already there, with new Raiders head coach and general manager combo Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler knowing Wynn from their shared time in New England.

When Wynn was healthy, he was rated as a top-30 tackle by Pro Football Focus, but he comes with an injury history.

Wynn missed all of the 2018 season after being drafted, and played a combined 18 games in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He played essentially a full season in 2021, suiting up for 16 games, but it wouldn't be the first time the Raiders were burned trading with the Patriots for an injury-prone tackle.

Trent Brown is a very recent example of that, and still why teams should give a possible second-thought on players the Patriots decide they don't need anymore.

Those teams don't have McDaniels, though, a coach who should know exactly what Wynn can bring to the table.

He would immediately fill a major hole at right tackle, and could form a long-standing duo with left tackle Kolton Miller.

For a Raiders team that is dead set on competing right now, there shouldn't be any stone they leave unturned in the effort to build the best roster possible.

