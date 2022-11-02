Week Nine: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) defense were exposed in last week’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Following their horrific loss to the Saints on Sunday, the Raiders stayed put and traveled to Florida instead of returning home to Las Vegas, all in preparation for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6).

As they look forward to changing the narrative this Sunday against the Jaguars, they will need to figure out a way to stop opposing offenses from running all over them.

“It’s the dilemma, the run-pass dilemma, just in terms of when you have a guy that can run the ball, then you play defense for the run and then all of a sudden, now they're involved in the passing game. It's a tough matchup.. there's always been backs that can catch the ball, there's no question,” said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

“You look at Jacksonville, they have some backs that can catch the ball, that are dynamic in the pass game and also dynamic in the run game, and it presents a challenge for this week. We got to figure out the plan and figure out the best way to take it away,” added Graham.

Stop Etienne:

The first defensive matchup the Raiders will need to overcome is finding a way to stop Jags running back Travis Etienne Jr. from having another big game.

The second-year back is becoming a superstar in the league.

After missing his entire rookie season with an injury, he’s gradually become the player they anticipated him becoming when they drafted him last year.

Etienne has rushed for over 100 yards the last two games, including a career high last Sunday, when he rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown against the Denver Broncos in London.

Slowing down Etienne will have to be a priority on Sunday or they will be feeling Deja Vu after what Alvin Kamara did last weekend.

Creating Pressure:

“Obviously, when you look at it, 2-5 and we got to find some ways to create more pressure. We got to find ways to just help the team win, that's the biggest part. I'm not concerned about numbers in terms of pressure or anything like that,” said Graham.

Both teams met earlier this year in the preseason Hall of Fame Game, where the Raiders won 27-11 in Canton.

While some say that game didn’t matter, it did, but in other ways.

If the Raiders plan on leaving Duval County with a win, they’re gonna have to look at a few things they did right on that game and rattle Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has made some really bad throws when under pressure, making him vulnerable to reaping those same mistakes, especially late in games.

Creating pressure may be the turning point of this game on Sunday, if the Raiders are within reach.

Although the Silver and Black are favored by (-1) over Jacksonville, they will need to stop the run game and not allow them from getting on the board.

Sunday’s game against the Jaguars kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

