Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will both be looking to get some positive momentum after experiencing disappointment after disappointment this season.

We'll have the keys for the Raiders to come out on the winning side, and final predictions for who ends up on top.

Make Trevor Lawrence have to beat you

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has obvious talent, but it hasn't been an easy adjustment to the NFL from college whatsoever for him.

He's still prone to making game-breaking mistakes, which means forcing him to be the one to have to beat your defense could give the Raiders the best chance to win.

Especially considering that Lawrence leads the NFL in red zone interceptions, it's more than likely he's going to put the ball in positions where the Raiders defense can get their hands on it.

It's a strategy that will work a lot better compared to letting the Jaguars use running back Travis Etienne as a workhorse the entire game.

Make the easy plays on offense

The Raiders were completely inept offensively last week, not even crossing midfield until near the end of the fourth quarter.

With everything that went wrong, the Raiders should get back to basics and start the game with easy completions that can set up the running game behind Josh Jacobs.

Final Predictions

Final score: Raiders 24, Jaguars 17.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin