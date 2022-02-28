Skip to main content
Raiders Will Compete in Hall of Fame Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame preseason game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday that the Raiders will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game that is set take place on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

The game will take place two days before formers Raider stars Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour are inducted the Hall of Fame along with the rest of the 2022 class. Representing the Jaguars in the enshrinement will be legend Tony Boselli.

The matchup will open the 2022 preseason and will be the first game for newly hired head coaches Josh McDaniels and Doug Pederson with their respective organizations. 

McDaniels is a native of Canton, where he played high school football at Fawcett Stadium, the former stadium for the hall.

Read More

The game will serve as the Raiders' fourth appearance in the honorary contest and the Jaguars' second.

