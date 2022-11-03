Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense.

The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season.

Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1 overall NFL Draft pick defensive end Travon Walker have helped change that narrative some in 2022.

Now about halfway through the season, the Jaguars rank an improved 10th in the NFL in points allowed.

They don't dominate in any one given area, but have been able to succeed in multiple areas on defense.

The Jaguars have held opposing teams to just four yards a carry rushing, something that could make getting the ground game going for the Las Vegas Raiders an issue.

They've also benefitted from a back-seven that's generated eight interceptions, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell has looked the part of a shutdown cover-man this season, and rookie safety Andre Cisco is tied for the team lead with two picks.

It can only help a pass rush that hasn't generated many sacks but features blue-chip talent with Walker and former Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Allen.

It's a unit that has a lot of youth, but has been a key component in the Jaguars continuing to be competitive on a weekly basis.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin