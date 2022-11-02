Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

After a 2021 season that held seemingly only disappointment and embarrassment, the Jacksonville Jaguars went about upgrading the supporting cast around quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

They brought in wide receiver Christian Kirk on a four-year, $72 million contract, and also signed veteran receiver Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram.

Each of those three are the Jaguars leading receivers this season, but it hasn't translated into many points lately.

The Jaguars are 20th in the NFL in points per game this year, and have scored more than 20 points just once in their last four games.

So much of it comes back to Lawrence, who was labeled as a generational prospect when he was taken No.1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence could still end up being just that, but he's taken his lumps as a young player, leading the NFL in red zone interceptions this season.

They could do with some more upgrades to an offensive line where most starters grade out as average, according to Pro Football Focus.

That hasn't prevented running back Travis Etienne from bowling over the competition in recent weeks.

After trading former starting RB James Robinson, Etienne is now the undisputed workhorse in Jacksonville.

He has over 110 rushing yards in each of his last two games, and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the season.

After having New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara score three touchdowns against them last week, the Las Vegas Raiders could end up having their hands full with trying to stop Etienne.

