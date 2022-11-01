Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed in every single facet of the game in their 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

They won't have any time to mope about it, as it's right back to business this week, with the Raiders going back on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Usually one of the lesser teams in the NFL, the Jaguars only have a record of 2(wins)-6(losses) this season, but they have been able to accumulate notable young talent.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawerence hasn't yet lit the world on fire, but he was the No.1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for a reason.

He has a dangerous running back behind him in rookie Travis Etienne and capable wide receivers in the likes of veterans like Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

The one area that is liable to have surprised people this year is the Jaguars defense, which ranks 11th in the league in points allowed.

Rookies like linebacker Devin Lloyd and other young players like cornerback Tyson Campbell and pass rusher Josh Allen have done their part to make the Jaguars a respectable unit.

It's a team that's arguably played better than their current two-win mark, but the same could also be said of the Raiders, and yet here they both are.

In either case, the game between these two teams is shaping up to be one where both might be looking for any silver linings to hang their hat on what could be a lost season for each of them.

