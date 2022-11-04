Biggest Opposing X-Factors for Raiders

Being as young of a team as they are, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of players who's play can heavily fluctuate.

It makes it harder to predict who could be the players that the Raiders need to watch out for that could make a surprise impact on Sunday.

Travon Walker

Defensive end Travon Walker hasn't yet lit the NFL on fire as this year's No.1 overall NFL Draft pick, but that's the reason why the Las Vegas Raiders still have to keep notice of him.

The Jaguars like to move him all over the defensive line, and having that kind of versatility can make him a matchup problem for the Raiders offensive line.

Walker showed his ability to flash when he had a sack and an interception in his first NFL game.

If that ability shows again on Sunday, the Jaguars will be able to deploy him anywhere they please.

Trevor Lawrence

You wouldn't think a quarterback that has the talent Lawrence does would ever be discounted by a defense, but his play this season has warranted it.

While he's showed signs of growth at the beginning of the season, Lawrence now leads the NFL in red zone interceptions.

Inconsistency has continued to plague him almost from throw to throw, which could play to the Raiders defense benefit on Sunday.

