Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders were back in the practice field preparing for their week nine matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sarasota, Florida.

The only Raider not on the practice field on Wednesday was linebacker Divine Deablo, who was listed as a non-participant with back and wrist injuries in the first injury report.

Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) was back in the practice field as a limited participant after missing last week’s game.

Also limited on Wednesday were rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (knee), cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring/back) and wide receivers Mack Hollins (heel) and Davante Adams, who continues to recover from an illness.

"We have a handful of guys that are dealing with soft tissue issues. If you push them back too early, we've all seen what can happen, and then all of a sudden, you're missing another month," said Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on Monday.

"So, we just err on the side of caution as best we can and try to make sure that the players are healthy and ready for the load that we would like them to play in the game."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was the only full-participant on the injury report.

McDaniels has reiterated that there is no bad or limited play on Carr’s back injury.

As for the Jaguars, a lone member appeared in the injury report, wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew was limited on Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

