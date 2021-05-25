Raiders Roster Evaluation: Yannick Ngakoue

The former Jacksonville Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue will look to bring the juice that the Las Vegas Raiders pass rush has needed for a while.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made a living getting to the quarterback throughout his now six-year NFL career.

That is exactly why the Raiders targeted him in free agency and made the commitment to sign him to a two-year, $26-million deal.

If anything, it's a surprise Ngakoue wasn't able to command a more significant deal on the open market.

The former Pro Bowler has eight or more sacks in every season of his career.

Ngakoue's best season was in 2017 when he made the Pro Bowl with a career-high 12 sacks while leading the league in forced fumbles with six.

He also was credited by Pro Football Focus as the 18th best edge defender in 2017, the highest-ranking he's received so far in his career.

Ngakoue has never ranked lower than last season's ranking of 37th, and usually always ranks among the best when it comes to purely pass rushing.

He's not considered to be a good run defender, though, ranking 99th out of 109 edge defenders last season by PFF.

Still, the Raiders aren't paying Ngakoue just so he can hold the edge effectively.

He's the most accomplished pass rusher the team has had since the trading of Khalil Mack.

If Ngakoue can make an impact anywhere close to that, the Raiders defense might finally be able to stand up for itself.

