Jalen Richard will Continue Special Team Duties

For the past two seasons, running back Jalen Richard has been the go-to backup for the Raiders.

The fifth-year running back has been with the Silver and Black for his entire career, playing all games predominately on the special team.

He has returned over 1,600 yards combined during both kick-offs returns and punts.

Being a running back, he also can play as the lead blocker on the field and a straight-up third-string back up for the running backs in case of injury.

Current depth charts show second-year running back Josh Jacobs starting while rookie running back Lynn Bowden Jr. as second-string.

Richard is currently listed as the third-string for the Raiders.

Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia foresees Richard continuing his special team and back-up duties for the Raiders this season.

“Jalen’s played on teams, actually all four phases, throughout the two years we’ve been here, and I think the role will be the same,” Bisaccia told reporters, “I know I can put him in a lot of different places depending on the situation of the game.”

With the confidence that Bisaccia believes Richard will continue his duties on the field, it can also give fans a hint to the next move the Raiders are going to make on the roster.

With Richard expected to be the running back in charge of special teams’ duties, running back Theo Riddick, who was added to the roster a couple of weeks ago, will most likely not make the final roster.

Riddick is a former sixth-round pick and was a Lion for the first five seasons. He had a brief one-year stint with the Broncos.

Last season, he was placed on the Reserved/Injured Reserve list for the entire season due to a shoulder injury.

With Bisaccia stating that Richard has a role for the team, Riddick will most likely get cut by Week 1, with the Silver and Black putting their faith in Richard for the fifth season in a row.

