Should the Raiders Make a Run at this Critical Free Agent?

A potential acquisition of New York Giants CB James Bradberry could be on the Las Vegas Raiders' radar.

If there's one position group Las Vegas still needs to modify this off-season, it's at cornerback.

While the Raiders added a talented young corner in Rock Ya-Sin from Indianapolis in March, a potential concern could surround three-year Raider cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Mullen tweeted on Tuesday that he underwent minor surgery, not specifying the inflicted area. While the young cornerback assured that he will be "back better than ever," it's difficult the gauge his health after he appeared in only five games last season due to foot injuries.

The departure of veteran cornerback Casey Hayward took a big hit to the Raiders' position group, and nothing is set in stone regarding the status of the primary cornerbacks come Week 1.

Enter James Bradberry. New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen suggested on WFAN on Thursday that the organization is set to release the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

If Las Vegas General Manager Dave Ziegler was hoping to make another big splash before the summer, this move would certainly be just that.

When the Raiders added a 10-year veteran in Hayward just over a year ago, it proved to be a quality move, as the corner had his best season in recent memory.

Perhaps a Bradberry signing could emulate such an event.

The six-year NFL veteran has started in all but one game he's appeared in over his professional career.

Last season, Bradberry collected the most interceptions he's tallied in a single season with four. Despite this, he had a career-low 47 combined tackles.

The season before, his Pro Bowl year, Bradberry defended 18 passes, forced two fumbles, registered 54 combined tackles, and recovered one fumble.

While the cornerback has appeared in only one playoff game in his NFL career, Bradberry has the vital experience and can be relied on to cause havoc and turn a possession the other way.

You can expect a number of teams to set their sights on the veteran corner, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Las Vegas join the hunt as a contender.

The Raiders have made themselves stand out as a desirable destination this offseason, and the franchise could be just the fit that Bradberry seeks if he is to be officially released.

