First-Year Raider Evaluations: Jarrett Stidham

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham surpassed expectations when he filled in to finish the 2022-23 season.

A lot of things happened for the Las Vegas Raiders this season that were not expected when spirits were high heading into Week 1.

One of those surprises was quarterback Jarrett Stidham stepping in for the final two games of the regular season.

Stidham was acquired by Las Vegas in a trade with the New England Patriots last May.

He put up decent numbers in the preseason, throwing for a total of 316 yards on 29 completions while also rushing for two touchdowns.

From there, Stidham would only get to throw in one game between then and his two starts at the end of the year.

He posted 72 yards on eight completions in that Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

When quarterback Derek Carr was announced to be benched for the last two games of the regular season, it was Stidham's name who was called.

The first-year Raider showed out against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 in what was the first start of his NFL career.

Stidham registered 365 yards, more than any mark Carr had reached all season. He also completed two passing touchdowns and led the Silver and Black to overtime against one of the top teams in the NFC.

He ultimately ended up throwing an interception in OT that helped set San Francisco up for the game-winning field goal.

The following week, Stidham turned in a 219-yard, one-touchdown passing performance in the team's season finale loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stidham, with his ability to maneuver out of the pocket and his slightly-above-average passing accuracy, proved he can be called upon even agains the best teams.

Whatever next season holds in store for the young quarterback, he has surely made a name for himself and has gained himself some valuable experience.

