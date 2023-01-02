Jarrett Stidham's Teammates Were Behind Him in Loss to 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham showed out in the team's overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Throwing for 365 yards and three touchdowns, Stidham had his teammates' full support for the entirety of the contest, a privilege he certainly did not take for granted.

"It's everything," Stidham said in his postgame press conference. "Playing on a team, football's the ultimate team sport. And that's why we play, is to play for the guys in the locker room each and every week. And like I said, that's just the joy of getting to play this game. You get to meet a lot of amazing people: coaches, players, support staff. There's just so many awesome people you get to go to work with every day and you grow close to. I mean, I spend more time with these guys than I do my own family. So you just get close, and you want to do everything you can to make those people happy. So yeah I mean, it's tough the way that today went, but I thought we fought extremely hard until the end, obviously."

Despite the approval of his team, Stidham was still down on himself for the pair of interceptions he threw in the loss, including the one in overtime that would set the visitors up for their game-winning drive.

"The ball's in my hands every play," Stidham said. "I'm the only one that gets to touch it every play. And unfortunately there was two interceptions in the game and probably some things that I could have done better to win. So obviously, we're going to look at the film tomorrow morning and see what I could have done better. Definitely feel like I left some football today. But we're just going to keep grinding, and we got one more shot at this thing next week against the Chiefs and obviously, they're another good football team. So we're going to learn from this one and get to work this week and see if we can end the year the right way how we should."

